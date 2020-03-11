University of Massachusetts campuses shifting to virtual instruction beginning March 16

BOSTON (WHDH) - The five University of Massachusetts campuses will shift to a virtual mode of instruction beginning Monday, March 16, officials announced Wednesday.

While the majority of the university’s 75,000 students will not be on campus at least through April 3, UMass officials say they will be working closely with state and federal public health experts to determine next steps in the overall effort to protect students, faculty, and staff from the virus.

In a statement, UMass officials said through April 3, UMass classes will be taught remotely using web, video, and teleconferencing tools that in many cases are already being used throughout the UMass system.

“As the month unfolds, UMass officials, in consultation with state and federal public health experts, will further assess the situation and determine the course of action that will best serve the interests of the members of the UMass community,” the statement read. “UMass is committed to maintaining its educational programs throughout this semester and keeping students on track.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)