University of New Hampshire moves graduation date

The University of New Hampshire is pushing back its commencement ceremonies to May 23.

University President James Dean said in a message to graduating students on Friday that the move allows the ceremony at Wildcat Stadium to be held on a weekend day, which graduates had requested.

He also said the original May 15 wasn’t feasible, given the current pandemic safety regulations and the fact that classes would still be in session at that time.

Dean said graduates need to register to attend and will have to submit a proof of a negative COVID-19 test. No decision has been made yet on whether guests will be allowed to attend, he added.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)