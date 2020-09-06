University of New Hampshire says cluster of coronavirus cases traced to frat gathering with more than 100 partiers

University of New Hampshire officials say a cluster of coronavirus cases on campus have been traced to a large fraternity party.

Eleven positive cases of the virus have been traced to a party with more than 100 people attended without masks at Theta Chi Fraternity on Aug. 29, officials said.

The university is taking the fraternity through student conduct judicial proceedings.

