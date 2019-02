SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island says a student suddenly died over the weekend.

The university says campus police and emergency medical Services were called to 4 Fraternity Circle in South Kingstown around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials say the currently-unidentified student was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

URI says campus police and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating the student’s death, alongside the Rhode Island attorney general’s office. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

The university says it is offering support services through the school’s Division of Student Affairs, Counseling Center, Dean of Students Office, Greek Life and Health Services.

