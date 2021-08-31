BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Nearly all the arriving students at the University of Vermont have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

UVM spokesman Enrique Corredera says officials are still working with fewer than 100 students to bring them into compliance with the school’s vaccination requirement.

Last month, school officials decided to require vaccination for all students as part of an attempt to control the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. And earlier this month UVM reinstituted an indoor mask mandate for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on the Burlington campus.

Students at colleges and universities across Vermont are returning for the fall semester amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, this time driven by the more transmissible delta variant of the virus.

