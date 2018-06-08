ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WHDH) — Hotel Influenza at Saint Louis University is open for business for people to intentionally get the flu for about $3,500.

Researchers have converted part of the university’s former hotel into a 24-hour research suite to see if investigational vaccines keep people with the flu from getting sick.

The university’s Center for Vaccine Development is looking for volunteers to be exposed to the flu after receiving either the vaccine or a placebo to how well it worked.

Volunteers will be quarantined in the hotel for about 10 days as nurses test their blood, lungs and conduct nose swabs. They are not allowed to go home until tests show they are negative for infection for two days.

Along with the typical compensation of about $3,500, people will also receive hotel-style rooms with private bathrooms, TV and the internet.

