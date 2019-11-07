RENO, Nev. (WHDH) — A University of Nevada, Reno student won’t have to worry about his tuition this year thanks to an impressive half-court shot.

Rhys York successfully made a half-court shot during the college basketball team’s season opener on Nov. 5.

This landed him free tuition for the year courtesy of the Greater Nevada Credit Union.

The University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack went on to lose against the University of Utah Utes, 79-74.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)