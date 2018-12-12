STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An unknown man seen wandering through an elementary school in Stoughton prompted a shelter in place order Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to Richard L. Wilkins Elementary School, located at 1322 Central St., just after 8 a.m. searched the building for a man in his late teens or early 20s who was not known to staff, police said.

The man had entered the facility and asked if the driving school was in the building, according to police.

Staff say he then left the building after learning he was in the wrong place.

Following an extensive search, police deemed the school was safe.

