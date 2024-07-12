MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police responded in Medford Friday after an object smashed the windshields of two cars on the southbound side of I-93.

The incident happened near 10 a.m. close to Exit 24.

Though no one was hurt, a mother and a child were seated inside one of the cars that was hit. In shattering part of the windshield, the flying object sent shards of glass into the car, leaving some shards on the car’s floor and other shards on a seat.

One car was ultimately towed away from the scene while the other was able to drive away.

Police did not know what object hit the cars as of 12 p.m. but urged drivers to remain careful on the road.

No further information was immediately available.

