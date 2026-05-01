BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large pig has been seen roaming the streets of Bridgewater, evading capture by police and members of the community for months.

Penny the pig gained popularity after she began to appear in backyards throughout the town. Neighbors affectionately named her as they’ve watched her travel from one yard to another.

“She’s quite the character, I guess, getting into everybody’s lawns,” said Melissa Flaherty, who lives in the area where Penny has been seen. “She’s been boomeranging between this end of our town and into Bridgewater up to High street.”

Most recently, Penny was spotted on Bedford Street on Wednesday, and again on Thursday.

People in the neighborhood said there’s been several sightings of the pig in the town since September 2025.

“My son said to me, ‘Mom, don’t freak out but there’s a pig out in the backyard,’ and I thought he was kidding, and opened the shade and there she was!” a neighbor said. “No one can catch her. Yeah, she’s outsmarted us all.”

Bridgewater police said they have tried to catch her, but have not been able to yet.

“She is a little quick, but we think she’s a little skittish,” Flaherty said.

As long as she is freely roaming, people who live in the area say Penny provides some comedic relief, and neighbors often check online to see where she ends up next.

It’s not clear if Penny has an owner who is looking for her.

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