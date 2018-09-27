‘Unknown powdery substance’ found in Andover business

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A small package filled with white powder sparked concern at an Andover business on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to Vicor Corporation on Federal street around 2:30 p.m. after employees found a box filled with suspicious powder on the floor, according to Andover police.

Hazmat crews were called to remove the potentially hazardous materials.

The powder is believed to be Fentanyl or a similar substance.

No one was injured.

There is no word on how the box got onto the property.

The incident remains under investigation.

