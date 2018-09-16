Unknown substance sends RI women inmates, staff to hospitals

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — An unknown substance found at a Rhode Island women’s prison prompted officials to take five inmates and three staff members to local hospitals, but all were unharmed.

The substance was found at the Adult Correctional Institutions women’s facility in Cranston on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews and hazmat teams responded to the prison, and a decontamination tent was set up outside.

Prison officials said no one showed any symptoms. The eight people who were taken to hospitals as a precaution have been discharged.

The substance is being tested to determine what it is.

Officials said a complete sweep of the prison was performed, and the women’s unit is on lockdown.

