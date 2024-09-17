NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An unlicensed acupuncturist in Needham has been arrested, accused of assaulting a customer.

Needham police confirmed they received report of an indecent assault and battery on Friday related to an incident that occurred at Boston Acupuncture Center and Herbal Medicine located on Highland Avenue. The individual reporting the incident was a client of that establishment.

After conducting a full investigation, police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Qunhao Zhang, the acupuncturist, 56, of Needham, for two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

Zhang was later arrested at his home.

He was charged with a similar incident in 2019.

Officials said the investigation “also revealed that, in the Fall of 2022, Zhang had his Acupuncture License revoked by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine.”

Authorities are asking any other clients that may have had similar incidents occur to them to reach out to the Needham Police Department at 781-455-7570.

