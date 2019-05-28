Unlikely fans from up north throw full support behind the B’s

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, right, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with Marcus Johansson, left, during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - After the Bruins beat the Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, fans packed the pro shop looking for the perfect way to support their team.

Among the fans, were some unlikely Canadian nationals who arrived in Bean Town to cheer on a team they were destined to despise.

It is no secret that Canadian teams and New England rarely see eye to eye, however that rivalry means nothing to Mike Koster who was drawn to the team by the legendary number four, Bobby Orr.

The man who put St. Louis away in 1970 and secured the cup for Boston 49 years ago.

“I’ve got the picture of Bobby Orr and that is the best player in the world,” Koster said.

Even if friends and family back home give them a hard time, the love lives on.

“I get ripped a bit about being a Bruins fan but, die hard Bruins fans top to bottom, the whole family,” another Canadian fan said.

All this just goes to show you can find a B’s fan anywhere.

