UNO giving away free pizza to more than 1,000 Boston-area kids for virtual birthday parties

BOSTON (WHDH) - UNO Pizzeria and Grill is making sure kids in the Boston-area will be able to celebrate their birthdays with friends while stuck in self-isolation through virtual pizza parties.

The restaurant chain is giving away free pizza to more than 1,000 children 12 years or younger in and around the city.

UNO is taking requests from families on Instagram and Facebook until April 17 for kids who have missed an in-person birthday celebration with their friends over the last month or who are canceling one in April or May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pizzeria will randomly select 200 kids as well as up to 5 of their closest friends to provide Make-Your-Own Pizza Kits throughout April and May.

Those selected can use a video conference platform to connect with their friends, create and bake their pizzas, and sing happy birthday while staying safely apart.

“It’s critical everyone does their part to maintain social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Jim Ilaria, CEO of UNO Pizzeria & Grill. “At the same time, we have an opportunity to find new ways to stay connected with our friends and family members. As we like to say at UNO’s – no one gathers around a hot dog – but you sure can share a pizza with friends and family, especially when it matters most. The UNO Virtual Birthday Party event reminds us all – particularly children who can’t see friends for a birthday – that we’re only a phone call or video conference away from catching up with someone close to us and sharing a few laughs over a personal pizza.”

UNO launched their Make-Your-Own Pizza Kits as part of their takeout menu for $5.

