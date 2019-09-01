Unofficial Boston holiday known as Allston Christmas begins

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sept. 1 marks an unofficial holiday in Boston known as Allston Christmas.

Apartment leases across the city begin today which means a lot of people will be moving out and leaving their old stuff out on the streets, particularly in Allston.

A lot of college students live in this area so as they move in for school, people will be digging for second-hand treasures among the trash.

