JAFFREY, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Fish and Game says emergency responders rescued three lost hikers on Friday night who were stranded near the summit of Mount Monadnock, officials said.

The hikers were reportedly unprepared for the impending darkness and cold temperatures. The wind chill temperatures on Monadnock at the time of the call were approximately -10 F. A response was initiated to rescue the three immediately from Monadnock Park Staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

After guiding the hikers to the tree line via phone call, they were unable to continue as they did not have lights. Rescuers made contact with the hikers and were able to provide gear to help with their decent. The three hikers were rescued, with one needing to be carried down the mountain and taken to a hospital.

“Thankfully, due to the herculean efforts of rescue crews from Monadnock Park Staff, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team and New Hampshire Conservation Officers, the three victims survived their blunder,” the statement read. “Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to check the weather forecast and prepare for the current winter weather conditions.”

