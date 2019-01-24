BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Braintree police busted an unregulated marijuana grow operation following an extensive investigation.

Braintree police’s Drug Control Unit investigating a possible marijuana grow house at 350 Shaw St. in Braintree beginning in December learned of three more addresses, two in Quincy and one in Westford, that were believed to be part of an organized operation.

On Wednesday, search warrants were executed at the four locations, resulting in the seizure of several plants, packaged marijuana and growing equipment, police said.

Xu Feng Wang, 30, of Boston, was arrested at the Braintree address and charged with trafficking a class D substance and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Thursday.

A 48-year-old Quincy man and a 23-year-old Quincy woman will also be facing drug trafficking charges, police said.

The Board of Health condemned the Shaw Street home due to faulty wiring, dangerous chemicals and uninhabitable conditions.

“These unregulated home grow operations can create a serious public safety hazard for several reasons,” Braintree police wrote in a press release. “Dangerous chemicals and faulty wiring are often used to set up these sites and most often the homes are not lived in. Additionally they create a prime atmosphere for black mold to form and flourish.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)