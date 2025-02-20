DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An unresponsive child was taken to a hospital in Dorchester with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Boston police say they responded to Bowdoin Street in Dorchester around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of an unresponsive child.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

