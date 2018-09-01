Unresponsive young boy pulled from water in Winchester, resuscitated

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young boy who was pulled unresponsive from the water off Sandy Beach in Winchester Saturday afternoon was revived by an off-duty Revere police officer who “brought him back,” officials said.

The boy was found unresponsive under the water, according to the Winchester Fire Department, who said an off-duty Revere police officer resuscitated him with lifesaving measures before he was taken to the hospital.

His condition was not immediately released.

The incident is being investigated by state police.

