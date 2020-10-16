Unrest ‘primary focus’: Officials prepping for trouble at polling places on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are taking steps to make sure things are safe and secure for voters at polling places across Massachusetts.

US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling assured voters that things will be peaceful and safe on Election Day after announcing the creation of a Federal Civil Rights Task Force on Friday.

Local police will be involved in maintaining the peace as early voting begins in Massachusetts on Saturday.

“If a federal response is needed, that response will happen immediately,” Lelling said during a press conference on Friday.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross urged people to contact his department should there be any trouble at polling places.

“You contact BPD, trust me, it’s going to everyone here at this table,” Gross said. “This is the message that we need to send to those that are hellbent on hate and intimidation.”

Over the past few weeks, federal agencies have been keeping an eye out for anyone mentioning they want to cause trouble at any of the state’s polling places or days after the election.

Police are expected to be posted outside of these locations to keep order. Federal monitors will also be watching a few of the sites that have been identified as possible hotpots.

Lelling said he and his counterparts are looking at a lot of social media intel and will track any suspicious activity related to the election.

“The issue of unrest in response to what happens during the election is the primary focus,” Lelling said.

