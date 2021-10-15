WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Some fans will have to abide by a new restriction put in place at King Philip Regional High School football games following reports of unruly behavior.

Superintendent Paul Zinni sent a letter to families to inform them that all non-high school students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the duration of home varsity football games as opposed to being dropped off.

“In recent weeks, there have been several instances of young students exhibiting unruly, inappropriate, disrespectful, and unsportsmanlike behavior during games,” he wrote. “This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Middle school students attending recent high school football games have been acting out and causing chaos, according to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

“They were shaking a port-a-potty, and obviously that wouldn’t have been a funny thing if it had fallen over. It’s these kinds of mischievous things kids will do when left unattended” McGrath said.

King Philip Regional High School freshman Tyler Lawson said unruly middle schoolers have also been smoking and making threatening statements at recent games.

“People be saying they have guns at the games, like middle schoolers and stuff. It’s crazy,” Lawson said.

Zinni says the school district is hopeful this behavior will subside with the new rule in place.

The new restriction has garnered mixed reactions from high school students ahead of Friday night’s game.

“I think it’s kind of good but also bad, because some kids don’t deserve to have to bring a parent along all the time because it’s not their fault,” said sophomore Angel Carrasquillo.

Parents and guardians have also been asked to talk to their children about their behavior during sporting events.

