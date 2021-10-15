NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Some fans will have to abide by a new restriction put in place at King Philip Regional High School football games following reports of unruly behavior.

Superintendent Paul Zinni sent a letter to families to inform them that all non-high school students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the duration of home varsity football games as opposed to being dropped off.

“In recent weeks, there have been several instances of young students exhibiting unruly, inappropriate, disrespectful, and unsportsmanlike behavior during games,” he wrote. “This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Zinni says the school district is hopeful this behavior will subside with the new rule in place.

Parents and guardians are also asked to talk to their children about their behavior during sporting events.

