BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to go behind a baggage office counter at Logan Airport on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported unruly passenger in an American Airlines baggage office in Terminal B around 6:20 p.m. learned a man who was upset about damaged luggage had tried to go behind the counter, according to state police.

Andrew Kipchirchir, 43, was arrested on charges including disorderly conduct.

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