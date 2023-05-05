BOSTON (WHDH) - An unruly passenger forced a Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Amsterdam to divert to Logan Airport Friday night, a Delta official said.

Delta said the flight landed just before 9 p.m. and was met by law enforcement, at which point the passenger left the plane.

The flight then continued on to Amsterdam.

“We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” Delta said in a statement.

