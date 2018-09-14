Unsecured message board falls from tow truck, causes serious Oxford crash

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital after an unsecured message board fell from a tow truck and struck a vehicle in Oxford Friday night.
Police say the tow truck driver, 44-year-old Richard M. Pacella of Foxborough, was ticketed after the message board he was towing broke free, crossed into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle around 8:43 p.m. The message board wasn’t secured by safety chains, according to police.
The truck is registered to Pacella Enterprises Incorporated located in Foxborough.
The injured driver, 42-year-old Keith J. Garvey, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
