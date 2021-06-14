What a day yesterday! Highs topped off in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and relatively low humidity. Now if we could just keep that air around for all the summer weekends, we’ll be in good shape, right?



While it’s great to get the nice weather in on the weekend, obviously it’s also good to get in some rain too. Over the next couple of days, many of us will catch some rain as scattered showers and storms rumble through. While neither today or tomorrow will be washouts, I’d keep the umbrella handy. Dew points drift up to near 60 this afternoon and near 65 tomorrow, allowing for a muggier feel to the air. With higher humidity in place, it’ll help fuel a few embedded downpours. Highs hold in the low 70s today and upper 70s tomorrow.





Lower humidity and returning sunshine are back by Wednesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all look like great days. Saturday and Sunday looking ok too, however, we’ll watch for the risk of some scattered afternoon storms on Saturday. Father’s Day looks solid with highs in the lower 80s and looks dry for now.