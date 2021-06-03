We’ll start tracking some rain again today, operative word, “some”. While it won’t be a washout of a day by another stretch, scattered showers and storms will, on occasional, throw down a downpour and puddle up the roads. The first chance for some showers and storms rolls in this morning across southeast Mass, especially south of Route 44. While Boston, points north see a few spot showers around midday and this afternoon, we’ll catch quite a few dry hours too as highs head into the 70s.







Tomorrow, we’ll track some more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A few will be locally strong with gusty winds and a downpour. We get past tomorrow, and it’s all about the warm-up into the weekend. Mid 80s roll in Saturday, lower 90s for Sunday. Overall, a much, much, MUCH better weekend for the beaches and pools from the weather we had last weekend. Monday – Wednesday look hot and humid too with lows near 70 and highs near 90.