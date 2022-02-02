A man is facing charges after police say he posed as the father of a baby who he then bottle-fed at an Iowa hospital.

Surveillance video obtained by KCCI showed a man sneaking into a secure area of a hospital on Dec. 28, 2021, before misrepresenting himself as the father of one of the babies, according to Des Moines police.

He then bottle-fed the infant before leaving, police said.

The child was reportedly unharmed.

Police announced Monday that they had tracked down the suspect, who KCCI identified as 36-year-old Adam Wedig.

“This is certainly an alarming and unsettling incident,” Des Moines police wrote on Facebook. “While the exact motive remains unclear, detectives did determine that there was no intent to cause the infant harm.”

Wedig is facing two counts of criminal trespassing, as well as an unrelated violation of parole charge.

