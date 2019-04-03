ELKHART, Ind. (WHDH) — An elementary school in Indiana is working to combat student hunger and food waste through a new pilot program.

Woodland Elementary School teamed up with Cultivate to provide weekend meals to 20 students.

The non-profit organization collects unused food from the school’s cafeteria and packages it into eight individual frozen meals for students to take home every Friday.

“Over-preparing is just part of what happens,” Cultivate president and co-founder Jim Conklin told WSBT. “We take well-prepared food, combine it with other food and make individual frozen meals out if it.”

Students will receive these meals until the end of the school year.

The Elkhart school system says they hope to expand the food program in the future.

