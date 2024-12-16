Get ready to ride the temperature roller coaster this week in Massachusetts along with some chances for rain.

Overnight tonight, past midnight, a widespread rain will roll in from the west to the east. We will dry out from 8-10 a.m. again from the west to the east through Tuesday morning.

Since the rain will be light, and it’ll only be raining for a couple of hours, rainfall totals won’t be very robust. Most of us will pick up less than a quarter of an inch.

The rain will lead to very warm morning temperatures in the 50s for most. Highs are going to be incredibly mild in the mid to upper 50s; nearing the low 60s across southeastern Massachusetts. After the rain ends, a bit of a wind will pick up but sun will build.

After that, we will slowly cool back down to below-average temperatures. Wednesday, we’ll top off in the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies. Wednesday evening, the temperature will drop and our next round of precipitation rolls in. For most, it’ll be plain rain. But for southern New Hampshire, southern Vermont, and higher elevations of the Worcester Hills, there could be some snow or a wintry mix.

That ends pretty early Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be bright, breezy and chilly in the low 40s.

We get even colder Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the low 30s. It’s a little early, but right now we have a chance for some snow showers Friday into Saturday. That’s still pretty far away, so we will be tracking this as the week progresses.