Up to 15 inches of snow expected ahead of midweek nor’easter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under a winter storm warning as another nor’easter moves into the area.

The warning is in effect from Wednesday to Thursday, with a winter storm watch issued for Northern Bristol, Eastern Norfolk and Suffolk.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of Southern New England tomorrow AM through Thursday early afternoon. Heavy snow expected. #7News pic.twitter.com/ERiVWF7PjE — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 6, 2018

Light snow will begin Wednesday morning before intensifying into the afternoon.

The heaviest snow fall will hit Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, significantly impacting travel.

The snow is expected to taper early Thursday morning.

The Boston area could see three to six inches of snow, while northwest of Interstate 495 may get up to 15 inches of snow.

Southeastern Massachusetts will most likely experience a mix of snow and rain, with a coating possible.

Heavy snow likely NW of I-95 Corridor, with rain/snow mix making for a steep cutoff in snow totals to SE Mass. #7News pic.twitter.com/Lianc3thVO — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 6, 2018

The coastal flood threat will be lower in comparison to Friday’s storm and tides won’t be as strong.

However, strong winds could lead to more power outages, especially across the coastline.

Strong winds tomorrow night into Thursday could again bring the risk for power outages, especially across the coastline. #7News pic.twitter.com/DE5yoI0JAx — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 6, 2018

Gusts could reach up to 55 mph for parts of Cape Cod and the North Shore, along with all of Nantucket.

