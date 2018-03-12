Up to 16 inches of snow expected as another nor’easter approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is bracing for its third nor’easter in two weeks.
The storm system will work up the Eastern seaboard Monday night, bringing along heavy snow.
A winter storm warning is in effect throughout Southern New England from Monday to Tuesday night.
Boston towards Springfield could see 8 to 14 inches of snow, while parts of Southeastern Massachusetts could see up to 16 inches.
This storm will impact travel beginning early Tuesday morning and lasting into the night with near blizzard-like conditions.
Strong winds will pack a punch, while coastal flooding is of low concern.
A high wind watch is in effect across the coast, with gusts up to 65 mph.
