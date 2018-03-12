Up to 16 inches of snow expected as another nor’easter approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is bracing for its third nor’easter in two weeks.

The storm system will work up the Eastern seaboard Monday night, bringing along heavy snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect throughout Southern New England from Monday to Tuesday night.

Winter Storm Warning in effect throughout Southern New England. Heavy snow expected with near blizzard conditions possible. #7News pic.twitter.com/zoUo8ZYjWG — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 12, 2018

Boston towards Springfield could see 8 to 14 inches of snow, while parts of Southeastern Massachusetts could see up to 16 inches.

This storm will impact travel beginning early Tuesday morning and lasting into the night with near blizzard-like conditions.

Count on VERY poor travel throughout your entire Tuesday forecast, with 1-3" of snow per hour at times. #7News pic.twitter.com/bSELjG5o6Q — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) March 12, 2018

Strong winds will pack a punch, while coastal flooding is of low concern.

Coastal flooding minimized thanks to astronomical lower tides. Tide forecast in Boston is over 3 FEET lower than level achieved on March 2nd. Some inundation in areas that have damaged sea walls/protective dunes, is likely. pic.twitter.com/F9KR6qYxrP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 12, 2018

A high wind watch is in effect across the coast, with gusts up to 65 mph.

Strongest gusts tomorrow are out of the north… 50-60mph+ across the Cape. #7news pic.twitter.com/8dp4FDlUQV — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 12, 2018

