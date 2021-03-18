Up to 4 inches of snow expected to fall in parts of Mass. just before first day of spring

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is preparing for one last snowfall before the first official day of spring.

Rain showers are expected to arrive between 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday before transitioning to wet snow early Friday morning, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The storm system is forecasted to wind down later Friday morning.

The majority of the Bay State could get 2 to 4 inches of snow, while Cape Cod and the Islands are projected to get one to two inches.

Travel conditions could be poor before sunrise Friday but roads are expected to improve by mid-morning.

The first day of spring is Saturday, with temperatures slated to be in the upper 40s.

Temperatures are expected to reach near 60 degrees by Sunday.

Some slick travel before sunrise tomorrow, but roads improve quickly by mid morning. pic.twitter.com/5SKDKhDbHM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 18, 2021

Couple inches of snow tomorrow, highest risk for 3-4" is in the Worcester Hills. pic.twitter.com/47lp6LDVo5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 18, 2021

Snow changes over from northwest to southeast between 2-4am, and it'll snow for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/g1XeJfxBGs — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 18, 2021

Flip to snow in northern Worcester County just after midnight. pic.twitter.com/idi5wgPV5g — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 18, 2021

Rain arrives this afternoon between 2-4pm. pic.twitter.com/QAUBsuJoG5 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 18, 2021

