Up to 4 inches of snow expected to fall in parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents across Massachusetts may want to break out the shovels in anticipation of snow approaching the region.

Sunshine prevails Monday before clouds thicken up Tuesday, bringing with it patchy, light snow in the late afternoon and evening, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Flakes are expected to continue to fall into Wednesday morning.

Two to four inches of snow are expected to accumulate in Berkshire County with Western Worcester County receiving two to three inches.

The majority of the Bay State could get a coating to two inches of snow, excluding the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Got the cold, now we await the snow. Periodic snow late Tuesday – Wednesday AM will whiten the ground for many. Best chance for a few inches will be across the higher terrain. pic.twitter.com/lQm0i3LjYS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 25, 2021

Periodic snow continues tomorrow night, into Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/yUoNPM4wh0 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 25, 2021

Clouds thicken up tomorrow, patchy light snow breaks out late afternoon, into the evening. pic.twitter.com/4udQQ7xnbM — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 25, 2021

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)