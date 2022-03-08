BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm is expected to bring light snow to Massachusetts on Wednesday following a mild stretch of weather.

The majority of the Bay State could get two to four inches of snow, with the highest accumulation being on patio furniture and cold surfaces.

Flakes are expected to start flying between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“Main roads remain wet throughout most of the daylight hours with March sun and temperatures just above freezing,” 7Weather Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said in a tweet. “Roads will become slick as we approach the evening commute (especially secondary roads).”

Cape Cod and the Islands will likely see only a coating to an inch of snow before a changeover to rain takes places.

The weather system is expected to push out of the region by late Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

