(WHDH) — Winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of Massachusetts as some towns brace for up to five inches of snow.

Snowflakes began falling overnight, with areas northwest of Interstate 495 seeing the most accumulation.

North Worcester County and much of southern and central New Hampshire will receive three to five inches of snow. Worcester is slated to get one to three inches.

The east coast, including the Boston-area, will see mostly rain before turning into a brief wet snow during the afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire counties.

Berkshire County has been issued an advisory until 7 p.m.

