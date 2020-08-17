WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Fire Marshall’s Office is offering up to $5,000 to anyone with information that leads to the identity of a suspect accused of setting clothes on fire at a store in Waltham earlier this month.

Firefighters and officers responding to a 911 call about an active fire at the Marshall’s on Market Place Drive just after noon on Aug. 4 discovered clothes on fire, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Crews quickly put out the flames and brought the clothing rack outside.

A joint investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arson Watch at 1-800-682-9229, Waltham police detective division at 781-314-3550, or the Waltham Fire Department at 781-314-3700.

