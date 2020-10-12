Up to $5,000 reward offered for information about Beverly arsons

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state fire officials are offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information about two arsons in Beverly Monday.

Firefighters responding to Middlebury Lane at 4:45 a.m. found a shed that had been set on fire, officials said. Later in the morning, several neighbors allegedly found burn patterns on asphalt.

Anyone with information who set these fires is asked to call the Beverly Police Department at 978-921-6046 ext. 9 or the Beverly Fire Department at 978-922-2424, or the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Information that helps solve the case could receive rewards of up to $5,000.

