EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state fire officials are offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information on an alleged arson in Everett.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at an abandoned warehouse on Norman Street around 11 p.m. on January 23 found the building engulfed in heavy flames.

The blaze also left nearby buildings damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The warehouse was set to be demolished so it could be converted into an apartment complex.

Anyone with information is urged to call the statewide Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

The State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in determining who was responsible for setting a large fire on the night of Jan. 23 at 69 Norman St., Everett. Please review and share this bulletin and call the listed number w/ any information. pic.twitter.com/k3qMSfc5Ht — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

