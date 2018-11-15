(WHDH) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Massachusetts starting Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as the state receives its first widespread snow of the season.

Up to six inches of snow is expected in some areas, along with the possibility for ice accumulations and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

An advisory is in effect for parts of Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex, Worcester, Essex, Norfolk, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

The storm is scheduled to arrive at the New England south coast between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday before reaching northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the Fitchburg area and points north of Worcester, as well as in southwestern New Hampshire, 4 to 6 inches could fall. The same is true for areas in Western Massachusetts.

Inland, a slower changeover will drop about an inch of snow along the I-95 corridor, with areas west of I-495 seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Areas along the North Shore, South Shore and South Coast will see the storm change quickly over to rain. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible.

The slower changeover will also bring sleet and freezing rain overnight before eventually changing over to rain.

