Up to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as residents brace for up to 6 inches of snow.

Flakes are slated to begin falling between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, with scattered snow showers continuing into Wednesday, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

This could create slick driving conditions during the evening and overnight hours.

Western and Central Mass. are under a winter weather advisory from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service announced.

Parts of Western Mass. could get 3 to 6 inches of snow, while northern and western Worcester County could see 3 to 4 inches.

The majority of the Bay State is expected to get one to 3 inches, with the eastern coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands receiving a coating to an inch.

An inch or two in the Boston area tonight. Lots of 3-4" amounts likely across the interior, esp. the higher terrain. pic.twitter.com/eavVAmjK9q — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2021

Snow overnight, temps near 32 at the coast, mid 20s in the Worcester Hills. pic.twitter.com/PG3W5JruKN — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2021

Snow start time 4-7pm later today. pic.twitter.com/nlwtiOWGFv — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2021

Winter weather advisory for parts of southern New England tonight. pic.twitter.com/cWwyRHNdVb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2021

