(WHDH) — Some Bay State residents may need to break out the snow shovels later this week.

Rain showers are projected to move in Thursday afternoon before transitioning to heavy, wet snow for parts of Northern Worcester County and Western Massachusetts.

Some communities in Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, while other areas of Western Mass. and Northern Worcester County may see a coating to four inches of snow.

The majority of the Bay State can expect cold rain, with .75 to 1.5 inches forecasted.

Healthy dose of rain Thursday night – Friday. 0.75 – 1.50" across much of the area. pic.twitter.com/lUW4drF2sP — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 14, 2021

Cold rain for many of us Thursday night into Friday. Higher terrain snow likely, especially Berkshires and Greens. Even in northern Worcester Hills, some wet snow possible. pic.twitter.com/cg9FM0fFDp — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 14, 2021

Clouds thicken tomorrow, showers west of 495 develop in the afternoon. Rain widespread by the evening. pic.twitter.com/verQUYnl77 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 14, 2021

