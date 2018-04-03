Up to 8,000 law enforcement officials to patrol 2018 Boston Marathon route

BOSTON (WHDH) - For those attending the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon, officials say once again be prepared for tight security along the race route.

Officials came together Tuesday morning to discuss safety and security measures for race day, which is just 13 days away.

The 2018 plan will include barricades along the route, bomb-sniffing dogs, and many plain clothes and undercover officers.

Authorities say there will be up to 8,000 local, state and federal officials at the race to ensure safety.

Officials have studied recent terror attacks, including ones in Europe and the Oct. 2017 shooting in Las Vegas, as part of race preparations.

Those attending the race are asked to leave glass bottles, sticks, poles, signs and props at home. Attendees will also be subject to bag searches.

Officials say there have been no threats made ahead of the race on April 16, which comes five years after two bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three spectators and wounding more than 260 others.

Watch the full press conference on preparations below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)