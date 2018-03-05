BOSTON (WHDH) - The majority of Massachusetts is under a winter storm watch as another nor’easter moves into the area.

The watch is in effect Wednesday morning until Thursday morning, impacting most of the region.

Light snow will begin Wednesday morning before intensifying into the afternoon.

The heaviest snow fall will hit Wednesday evening into the overnight hours, significantly impacting travel.

Rain – snow ribbon wavers along I-95 corridor during storm…meaning totals subject to change for metro Boston. Heaviest snow inland. #7news pic.twitter.com/w6ZMl8PrM6 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 5, 2018

Those affected by the watch can expect heavy snow, accumulating up to 12 inches in the upper elevations.

Snow could continue into Thursday morning’s commute as well.

Southeastern Massachusetts will most likely experience a mix of snow and rain.

The coastal flood threat will be lower in comparison to Friday’s storm and tides won’t be as strong.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

Wednesday Nor'easter….more snow and less coastal flooding this go-around. Arrives early Wed PM and departs early THU AM. Poor travel Wed PM and night. #7news pic.twitter.com/fFzN8xCipl — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 5, 2018

