Up to six inches of snow expected to fall in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston received just over an inch of snow in the first phase of a one-two punch storm but the city is expected to get four to six inches by the time the system moves out.

Crews were busy clearing the roads and sidewalks in the city throughout the morning.

Boston Public Schools announced that classes would be canceled Tuesday.

Commuters are being urged to allow for extra time getting into the city as roads are slick.

