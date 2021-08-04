BOSTON (WHDH) - It may only be August but it’s never too early to look ahead to leaf-peeping season in New England, which is now less than two months away.

Fall officially begins on Wednesday, Sept. 22, and leaves across the Northeast are expected to start turning color shortly thereafter.

Peak autumn colors will start to show earlier across inland Vermont and New Hampshire, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. Rhode Island and Connecticut will likely peak later in mid-to-late October.

There is a possibility that prolonged summer warmth delays peak fall foliage season.

Here’s when leaf peepers can expect to see beautiful shades of red, orange, and yellow on trees in New England, according to the Almanac:

Massachusetts: Oct. 5-21 (inland), Oct. 12-28 (coastal)

Maine: Oct. 1-17 (inland), Oct. 5-21 (coastal)

New Hampshire: Sept. 28-Oct. 9 (inland), Oct. 5-21 (coastal)

Vermont: Sept. 24 – Oct. 10 (inland), Oct. 5-14 (coastal)

Rhode Island: Oct. 12-28

Connecticut: Oct. 12-28

To view a suggested list of viewing locations, click here.

