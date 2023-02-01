BOSTON (WHDH) - A 12-year-old reported missing on Wednesday has been found, the Boston Police Department announced.

Police sought the public’s help locating Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester after he was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.

Boston police said Gaines had been located as of just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

