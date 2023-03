DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Dorchester man has been located after being reported missing by Boston police Wednesday afternoon.

Police posted the update on social media around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cancel Missing Person Alert: Christian Alicea Castro has been located. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 16, 2023

No further details were given.

