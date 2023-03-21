NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 77-year-old woman reported missing in the West Newton Square area of Newton was located Tuesday night, police announced.

Police previously asked for the public’s help in a search for Sheila Walsh.

Police said in an update around 10:30 p.m. that Walsh had been found safe.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a separate update that Walsh was found at her former home in Charlestown.

“We appreciate the help we received and all the efforts of the Newton Police Department,” Fuller said.

